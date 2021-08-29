iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $109,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

