iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

