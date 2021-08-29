iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,952 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.