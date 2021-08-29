iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $92,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.