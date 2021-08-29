ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ITOCHU worth $22,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ITOCY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 19,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ITOCHU Co. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ITOCHU Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

