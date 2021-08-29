IXT (IXT) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. IXT has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $862.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IXT has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One IXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IXT Coin Profile

IXT (CRYPTO:IXT) is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

IXT Coin Trading

