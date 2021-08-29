J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 258.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

