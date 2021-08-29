J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.10.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $139.79 on Friday. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.