Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.39. Jabil posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,707,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $62.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

