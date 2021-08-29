Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

J stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 284,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

