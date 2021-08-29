Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 3.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned 3.97% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,259,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

