Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Stock Position Decreased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,284 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 3.36% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of JSML traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

