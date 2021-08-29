JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,913.0 days.

JDE Peet’s stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

