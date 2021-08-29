Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 237,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after acquiring an additional 836,000 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

