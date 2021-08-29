JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334,180 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of JELD-WEN worth $36,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.