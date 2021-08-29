Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,790 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Kellogg by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $63.28. 1,776,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

