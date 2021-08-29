Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,010 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 20.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.69. 460,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.70. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.