Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,560 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

