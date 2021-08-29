Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. 925,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,025. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

