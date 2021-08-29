Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

