Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

NYSE:K traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. 1,776,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

