Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 626,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,412. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

