Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 82.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.44. 626,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,412. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.