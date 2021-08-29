Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.57. 276,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,500. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,434,909.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.