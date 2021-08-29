Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,250 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Crown by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.28. 842,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

