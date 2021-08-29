Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,020 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

