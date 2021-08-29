Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,210 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.45. 366,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,674. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

