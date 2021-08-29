Jensen Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The Procter & Gamble worth $298,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $201,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 405,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,035,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

