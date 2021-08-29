Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. 585,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,355. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

