Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $130,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 752,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.