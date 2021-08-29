Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 172,864 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $9,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 38.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 30,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

