Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Maximus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Maximus by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $86.56. 290,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

