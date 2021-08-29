Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 121.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.56. 290,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.