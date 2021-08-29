Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donaldson by 14.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 90.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Donaldson by 117.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 460,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,839. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

