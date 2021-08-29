Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $43.48. 419,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,905. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

