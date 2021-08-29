Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,845. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

