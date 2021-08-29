Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

GPC stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $123.66. 409,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,413. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.