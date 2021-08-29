Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $72,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,303. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

