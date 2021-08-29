Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

EHC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $77.54. 719,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

