Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $300.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

