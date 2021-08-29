Jensen Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after buying an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,714,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after buying an additional 270,823 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 945,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,544. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

