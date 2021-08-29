Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson & Johnson worth $723,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.