Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,391,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,970 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.4% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Pfizer worth $446,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 155,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 183,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 413,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 32,924,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,158,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.