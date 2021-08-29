Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 523,888 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,888 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.1% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Starbucks worth $406,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

