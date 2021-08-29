Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,410 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hill-Rom worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. 320,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,227. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

