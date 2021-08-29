Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 98,560 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $57,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,544. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.