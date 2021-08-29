Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,839. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

