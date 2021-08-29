Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,342,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 47,664 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 2.8% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $370,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 531.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $77.24. 2,266,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

