Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 269,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,485,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,238,000 after acquiring an additional 433,512 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. 8,844,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

