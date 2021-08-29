Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

ADBE traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $658.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $662.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

